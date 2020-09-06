UrduPoint.com
Vucic Informs Lavrov About Results of US Meeting, Upcoming Talks in Brussels - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Sunday informed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov over phone about the outcome of his meeting with the prime minister of Kosovo, Avdullah Hoti, in Washington and discussed upcoming talks in Brussels, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also noted that the Serbian president and the Russian top diplomat expressed their commitment to the comprehensive development of strategic partnership and political dialogue in accordance with the agreements between Belgrade and Moscow.

"A.Vucic informed [Lavrov] about the results of the meeting in Washington and the upcoming talks in Brussels. In the framework of updating each other on the Kossovo issue, Russia's constant position in support of finding a strong and lasting settlement on the basis of UN Security Council Resolution 1244 was acknowledged," the ministry said.

Earlier in the week, Vucic visited the United States to meet with Hoti. In the presence of US President Donald Trump, the sides signed a deal to normalize economic ties.

