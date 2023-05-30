UrduPoint.com

Vucic Meets With Western, EU Ambassadors Amid Serious Escalation In Kosovo - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Vucic Meets With Western, EU Ambassadors Amid Serious Escalation in Kosovo - Reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met with the ambassadors of five Western countries ” the US, the UK, Germany, France and Italy ” and the head of the EU mission in Belgrade early on Tuesday against the backdrop of escalation in Kosovo, media reported.

The meeting was also attended by Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic and Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Army Milan Mojsilovic, the Tanjug news agency reported.

On Saturday, Serbia's National Security Council condemned NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) for standing by while Kosovar police used force to install new Albanian mayors in Serb-majority northern provinces.

Later in the day, Vucevic said the Serbian army was deploying its units near Kosovo in anticipation of provocations.

On Monday, hundreds of Kosovo Serbs came to local administration buildings demanding the withdrawal of Kosovar police and officials. The KFOR mission's troops, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were deployed in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok.

According to Vucic, at least 52 Serbs have been injured during the clashes in Kosovo. Media reported that at least 41 soldiers of the KFOR contingent also received injuries in clashes, with the mission itself confirming 25 injuries.

Related Topics

Injured NATO Army Police France Germany Milan Belgrade Italy United Kingdom Serbia Albanian Media

Recent Stories

Dubai Industrial City to showcase UAE manufacturin ..

Dubai Industrial City to showcase UAE manufacturing sectorâ€™s strengths at â€˜M ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE pension authority clarifies eligibility criter ..

UAE pension authority clarifies eligibility criteria for &#039;Shourak&#039; ben ..

27 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister of Belarus in Islamabad on two-da ..

Foreign Minister of Belarus in Islamabad on two-day official visit

58 minutes ago
 Efforts to weaken armed forces' bond with people w ..

Efforts to weaken armed forces' bond with people will never succeed: COAS

1 hour ago
 GCC Chief stresses importance of cooperation with ..

GCC Chief stresses importance of cooperation with EU

1 hour ago
 First group of Chinese Muslims arrives in Saudi Ar ..

First group of Chinese Muslims arrives in Saudi Arabia for Hajj

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.