Vucic Meets With Western, EU Ambassadors Amid Serious Escalation in Kosovo - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met with the ambassadors of five Western countries ” the US, the UK, Germany, France and Italy ” and the head of the EU mission in Belgrade early on Tuesday against the backdrop of escalation in Kosovo, media reported.

The meeting was also attended by Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic and Chief of the General Staff of the Serbian Army Milan Mojsilovic, the Tanjug news agency reported.

On Saturday, Serbia's National Security Council condemned NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) for standing by while Kosovar police used force to install new Albanian mayors in Serb-majority northern provinces.

Later in the day, Vucevic said the Serbian army was deploying its units near Kosovo in anticipation of provocations.

On Monday, hundreds of Kosovo Serbs came to local administration buildings demanding the withdrawal of Kosovar police and officials. The KFOR mission's troops, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were deployed in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok.

According to Vucic, at least 52 Serbs have been injured during the clashes in Kosovo. Media reported that at least 41 soldiers of the KFOR contingent also received injuries in clashes, with the mission itself confirming 25 injuries.