Vucic Reaffirms Serbia's Military Neutrality In Talks With Putin - Administration

Thu 10th September 2020 | 02:39 PM

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic confirmed his country's military neutrality in the phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Serbian presidential administration said on Thursday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic confirmed his country's military neutrality in the phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Serbian presidential administration said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin announced that the country would suspend participation in all military drills for six months.

"President Vucic noted that Serbia is a militarily neutral country, and President Putin welcomed Serbia's clear definition," the presidential administration said in a statement.

"No matter how complicated Serbia's geopolitical, military and economical situation is, the country will protect the principles of military neutrality and will remain a true and consistent partner of the Russian Federation," Vucic said, as quoted by his administration.

