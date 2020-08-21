UrduPoint.com
Vucic Refutes Claims Serbian Military Quelled Belarus Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 03:15 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Any reports that Serbian military participated in dispersing protests in Belarus are false, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Friday.

"As for the presence of the Serbian armed forces in Belarus, this is a malicious lie that the Serbian armed forces allegedly interfered in the internal affairs of Belarus, in political protests," Vucic told reporters.

