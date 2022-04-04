UrduPoint.com

Vucic, Ruling Serbian Progressive Party Leading In General Election - RIK

Published April 04, 2022

Vucic, Ruling Serbian Progressive Party Leading in General Election - RIK

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his ruling Serbian Progressive Party are ahead in the general election, the Republic Electoral Commission (RIK) said after processing about half of the votes.

With 44.5 percent of the ballots counted, Vucic is leading in the presidential vote with 63.42 percent, the RIK said. Serbian politician Zdravko Ponos is second with 14.59 percent.

Vucic's Progressive Party-led block has 46.35 percent, according to the RIK.

The turnout at the Sunday general election in Serbia surpassed 58 percent.

Earlier, Vucic declared his victory in the presidential election, saying that he received around 60 percent support in the first round, winning 2,245,000 votes. The president said that his Serbian Progressive Party received over 40 percent of voter support, which allows it to form a new government.

Vucic said that the impact of the Ukraine crisis on the Serbian election results was "enormous" and that the country has "shifted dramatically to the 'right'." The president promised that Serbia will try to maintain friendly, partner relations with Russia and reiterated that Belgrade is neutral with regard to military alliances and that "this policy will continue."

More than 6.5 million Serbs were eligible to vote in the Sunday general election. Apart from the president, parliament members and regional assembly members were also elected in dozens of cities, including the capital of Belgrade.

Monitors from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (PA CSTO) said on Sunday that the Serbian elections were democratic and were held in compliance with the country's legislation and all international norms for organizing the electoral process.

