Vucic Says 100,000 Serbs Live In Kosovo, Pledges To Protect Their Interests

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 06:00 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Serbs make up 7% of the population in Kosovo and Metohija with about 100,000 people living there, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday, adding that Belgrade must protect their interests.

From 1961 to 1991, the Serb population in Kosovo and Metohija fell from 27% to 11%, the president told the National Assembly.

"We estimate that between 6.5% and 7% of Serbs now live in Kosovo and Metohija. This is about 100,000 people who are permanently there. People should know that we are protecting our people in Kosovo and Metohija," Vucic said.

Serbian National Assembly is holding a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Kosovo and the Belgrade-Pristina talks.

The meeting is held against the backdrop of escalating pressure from the West, which is demanding concessions from Belgrade and pushing for the recognition of the breakaway republic. Representatives of the Kosovo Serbs, the diplomatic corps and employees of Serbia's office for Kosovo and Metohija are present at the meeting.

The European Union has been pushing Serbia to recognize the independence of its province, Kosovo, and align with sanctions against Russia in order to move toward EU membership. At the same time, several EU nations do not recognize Kosovo for fear this would fuel separatism at home.

