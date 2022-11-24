Vucic Says Agreement on Car Plates in Kosovo Will Lead to New Difficulties

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) The agreement reached by Serbia and the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo in Brussels regarding Pristina's controversial policy on car plates will lead to new pressure on Belgrade, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday.

Late on Wednesday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that Belgrade and Pristina had reached an agreement on the issue of license plates and prevention of escalation.

"I think that this is a small tactical victory that will lead us to an even more difficult situation, even more pressure, so you cannot see either jubilation or great joy in me because hard times await us," Vucic told reporters.