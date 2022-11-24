UrduPoint.com

Vucic Says Agreement On Car Plates In Kosovo Will Lead To New Difficulties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Vucic Says Agreement on Car Plates in Kosovo Will Lead to New Difficulties

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) The agreement reached by Serbia and the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo in Brussels regarding Pristina's controversial policy on car plates will lead to new pressure on Belgrade, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday.

Late on Wednesday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that Belgrade and Pristina had reached an agreement on the issue of license plates and prevention of escalation.

"I think that this is a small tactical victory that will lead us to an even more difficult situation, even more pressure, so you cannot see either jubilation or great joy in me because hard times await us," Vucic told reporters.

Related Topics

Car Brussels Pristina Belgrade Lead Serbia Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

6 hours ago
 British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

15 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

15 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

15 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.