Vucic Says Danger Of Violent Clashes In Kosovo Is Real

Published September 13, 2022 | 02:00 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The danger of a military conflict in Kosovo due to Pristina's unilateral steps is serious, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday.

Last week, Vucic met with EU special envoy for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue Miroslav Lajcak and two advisers on foreign and security policy of France and Germany, Emmanuel Bonn and Jens Pletner. During the meeting, the president said on social media that Serbia would not recognize Kosovo, which Belgrade sees as its breakaway region, and called for a compromise. Vucic also voiced his concerns over the flows of arms, equipment and technology that the United States directs to Kosovo and other Balkan nations.

"We are at a moment when, due to the steps taken by Pristina, Serbia is facing significant security challenges ... I would like to say that the presence of the special forces of the Pristina police in the north of Kosovo and Metohija is increasing. I will tell you about the strengthening of their posts. Serbia is not creating a crisis ... The danger is close, objective and serious," Vucic said at a special meeting on Kosovo.

