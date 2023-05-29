UrduPoint.com

Vucic Says Goal Of Aggravation Of Situation In Kosovo To Clash Serbia With NATO

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2023 | 11:48 PM

Vucic Says Goal of Aggravation of Situation in Kosovo to Clash Serbia With NATO

Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Kosovo Republic Albin Kurti organized clashes in the north of the province to cause a conflict between Serbia and NATO, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Kosovo Republic Albin Kurti organized clashes in the north of the province to cause a conflict between Serbia and NATO, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday.

Thousands of Serbs living in northern Kosovo have gathered in front of town halls to protest appointment of ethnic Albanian mayors.

The NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) deployed soldiers near town halls of Zvecan, Leposavic and Zubin Potok. Kosovo security forces are deployed behind KFOR soldiers. Earlier in the day, KFOR called on both sides to refrain from actions that could escalate tensions.

"All this is organized by Albin Kurti, with his great desire for a conflict between the Serbs and NATO to take place , and he is the only one guilty of what is happening," Vucic said in an address to the citizens.

At least 52 Serbs have been injured during the clashes in Kosovo, the president added.

