Vucic Says Meeting With Putin Very Important for Serbia, Bilateral Cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says he has high expectations for his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, stressing that talks between both leaders are of great significance for future cooperation between their two countries

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says he has high expectations for his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, stressing that talks between both leaders are of great significance for future cooperation between their two countries.

"Today, immediately after this address, I am leaving for Russia and tomorrow, exactly 25 hours later, there will be a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, and this is our nineteenth meeting, if I am not mistaken. This is a very important meeting for Serbia. We will talk about all key political issues," Vucic said in a public address to the nation on Wednesday.

Vucic noted that he is also interested in discussing issues in the Balkan region during the meeting and expressed hope that he can hear Putin's views on global politics and on how such a small country like Serbia "can find our position in a turbulent world and protect our interests.

"

Russia is currently Serbia's fourth-largest foreign trade partner, according to the Serbian leader. The meeting will help further boost economic ties between the two countries based on the agreed-upon Russia-Serbia strategic cooperation plan for 2021-2026, he added.

The Kremlin said earlier on Wednesday that the two presidents will discuss gas issues and the fight against COVID-19 during their bilateral meeting in Sochi.