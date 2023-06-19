UrduPoint.com

Vucic Says No Negotiations With Kosovo Until Serbian Detainees Released

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Vucic Says No Negotiations With Kosovo Until Serbian Detainees Released

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday that he would not negotiate with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti until Pristina releases the detained Serbs.

In an address to citizens, the Serbian president recalled that not a single Kosovo Albanian had been injured by Serbs since the beginning of the year, while several Serbs sustained injures from Albanians.

"I believe that it makes absolutely no sense to talk to a person who never wanted to talk, and it doesn't occur to me to talk about incomprehensible things until the Serb detainees are released, and I know they are not going to do that, and until the senseless measures are withdrawn," Vucic said.

On Saturday, Kosovo police detained Serbian health worker Dalibor Spasic in front of his daughter and wife on suspicion of rioting. Later that day, Kosovo police beat and detained two Serbian teens who were hospitalized with injuries from the blows and in a state of shock.

On June 15, spokesman for EU foreign affairs Peter Stano said that the European Union had decided to postpone official visits and limit financial cooperation with Kosovo because of the latter's refusal to de-escalate.

Authorities in Pristina imposed a ban on all trucks and goods from central Serbia on Wednesday night. Vucic said later in the day that by banning trucks, Pristina was seeking to leave Serbs in northern Kosovo without food and medicine.

On May 29, clashes erupted after Kosovo police forcefully installed new ethnic Albanian mayors in offices in several northern cities following municipal elections in April. The polls were boycotted by the Serbian community, but were declared valid despite a voter turnout of only 3.5%. More than 50 Serbian protesters and at least 30 NATO peacekeeping troops were injured in the clashes.

Related Topics

Injured NATO Prime Minister Police European Union Wife Pristina Serbia Albanian April May June Sunday All From

Recent Stories

PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahm ..

PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

32 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooper ..

Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooperation in diverse fields

1 hour ago
 Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for vi ..

Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for victims of Greek shipwreck

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 General Authority of Civil Aviation, ICAO sign col ..

General Authority of Civil Aviation, ICAO sign collaboration agreement

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.