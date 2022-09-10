Vucic Says Only 2 People Agreed to Switch to Kosovo-Issued License Plates Over 10 Days

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Only two people have filed applications to switch from Serbian license plates to those issued by Pristina despite the car licensing rule imposed by the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, Serbian President Alexandar Vucic said on Saturday.

On Friday, Vucic met with EU special envoy for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue Miroslav Lajcak and two advisers on foreign and security policy of France and Germany, Emmanuel Bonn and Jens Pletner. During the meeting, the president said on social media that Serbia would not recognize Kosovo, which Belgrade sees as its breakaway region, and called for a compromise.

On Saturday morning, Vucic held a meeting of the national Security Council.

"As of 8:00 a.m. (06:00 GMT) this morning, only two people have applied for re-registration. One of them is from the north of Kosovo and Metohija, from the Leposavic municipality, an employee of Albanian institutions; the other is from the south of the region. So they have no popular support, they cannot find any Serbs willing to exchange Kosovska Mitrovica 'KM' license plates, plates of the Republic of Serbia for those of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo," Vucic said.

The recent escalation between Serbia and Kosovo was triggered when Pristina announced plans to introduce new border rules. The measures would have restricted entry from Serbia with Serbian-issued identification documents and license plates that were to be exchanged for Kosovo-issued documents at the border.

On August 27, Belgrade and Pristina reached an EU-brokered a compromise deal on entry and exit regulations. Serbia agreed to abolish entry-exit documents for Kosovo ID holders, while Kosovo agreed not to introduce them for Serbian citizens. Belgrade notes that this move is only aimed at streamlining border crossing and does not mean that Serbia recognizes Kosovo's independence.

Meanwhile, Kosovo authorities require that local Serbs re-register their car license plates with letters "KM" to Pristina-issued plates featuring "RKS" until October 31.