UrduPoint.com

Vucic Says Pristina Will Apply For EU Membership On December 15 In Breach Of Agreements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Vucic Says Pristina Will Apply for EU Membership on December 15 in Breach of Agreements

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) The Kosovo authorities will apply for EU membership on December 15 in violation of EU regulations and earlier agreements, including those reached in Washington, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday.

"Pristina will formally apply for EU membership on December 15 with great fanfare in Brussels," Vucic said in his address to the nation.

He noted that the upcoming application would be "a bad idea."

"This is a very unpleasant event for us, a direct violation of the Washington agreement, an indicator that they don't want to honor the agreements reached during the Republican (US) administration and can violate as they want," the Serbian leader said.

Vucic added that he would send a letter to the heads of the five EU countries that do not recognize Kosovo's independence, namely Greece, Spain, Cyprus, Slovakia and Romania, stressing that EU regulations stipulate that only European states can apply for EU membership, a condition the self-proclaimed republic does not meet.

Related Topics

Washington Brussels Pristina Independence Spain Romania Slovakia Cyprus Greece December Event Agreement

Recent Stories

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

37 minutes ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

37 minutes ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

37 minutes ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

37 minutes ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo equals world record for internat ..

Cristiano Ronaldo equals world record for international caps of 196

40 minutes ago
 MQM-P blames WASA for failing to operate drainage ..

MQM-P blames WASA for failing to operate drainage system

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.