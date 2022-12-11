Vucic Says Pristina Will Apply for EU Membership on December 15 in Breach of Agreements

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) The Kosovo authorities will apply for EU membership on December 15 in violation of EU regulations and earlier agreements, including those reached in Washington, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday.

"Pristina will formally apply for EU membership on December 15 with great fanfare in Brussels," Vucic said in his address to the nation.

He noted that the upcoming application would be "a bad idea."

"This is a very unpleasant event for us, a direct violation of the Washington agreement, an indicator that they don't want to honor the agreements reached during the Republican (US) administration and can violate as they want," the Serbian leader said.

Vucic added that he would send a letter to the heads of the five EU countries that do not recognize Kosovo's independence, namely Greece, Spain, Cyprus, Slovakia and Romania, stressing that EU regulations stipulate that only European states can apply for EU membership, a condition the self-proclaimed republic does not meet.