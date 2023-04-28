Vucic Says Reports About Alleged Deterioration of His Health Not True

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told Sputnik Serbia that media reports claiming that his health state deteriorated are not true.

Earlier in the day, Serbian media reported that Vucic had been urgently hospitalized for unknown reasons.

The details of Vucic's hospitalization, which reportedly took place on Thursday evening, were not provided.

"I (feel) good. I am going on a trip across Serbia today from 12:00 (local time, 10:00 GMT)," Vucic said.