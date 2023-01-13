UrduPoint.com

Vucic Says Russia, Ukraine Among Main Topics During US State Department Counselor's Visit

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 07:30 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Russia and Ukraine were the main topics alongside the Kosovo conflict during the US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet's visit to Belgrade, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday.

On Wednesday, Chollet visited North Macedonia and then arrived in Pristina, where he held talks with Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani and Prime Minister Albin Kurti. On Thursday, the US official met with the Serbian leader.

"We had an open, sincere and meaningful conversation on four key topics: Kosovo and Metohija, bilateral relations, the situation in the region and Russia and Ukraine," Vucic told reporters on Friday.

On Wednesday, Vucic highlighted the external pressure on Belgrade to secure UN membership for the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo in the context of Chollet's visit.

On January 8, he also said that the West would require the Serbian authorities to sign an agreement with the partially-recognized republic of Kosovo on its formal recognition once Belgrade agreed to impose sanctions against Russia.

In October, Vucic said that Belgrade would not impose sanctions on Russia until the very existence of Serbia was threatened, seeking to pursue its own independent foreign policy and further develop relations with Moscow. At the same time, Vucic has repeatedly acknowledged over the past months that Serbia was under more pressure due to its policy toward Russia.

