Vucic Says Seeing Obstacles To Lavrov's Visit To Serbia Not Surprising

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 11:35 PM

Serbian President Alexandar Vucic said on Monday that he was not surprised to see obstacles to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to Belgrade, adding that there was pressure on his country

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Serbian President Alexandar Vucic said on Monday that he was not surprised to see obstacles to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to Belgrade, adding that there was pressure on his country.

Lavrov's visit to Belgrade was scheduled for June 6-7 but the countries neighboring Serbia have closed their airspace for the flight of Lavrov's plane.

"I am not surprised that the visit has been postponed. There were attempts to change the route, countries that forbade the flight of the plane of the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry. Of course, you will express dissatisfaction and disagreement with the attempts to ban the conversation, and above all in connection with the atmosphere in connection with the visit of Sergey Lavrov to Belgrade," Vucic told Radio Television of Serbia, adding that he has not seen such pressure on a small country "for a long time."

