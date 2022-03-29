Vucic Says Serbia Is Ready to Offer Venue for Talks to Ukraine, Russia

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Serbia is ready to offer Belgrade as the venue for talks between Ukraine and Russia, if the two countries' authorities deem it appropriate, President Aleksandar Vucic said.

"As for us, we would like peace to come as soon as possible. That would be the best news in the world. We do not interfere in anything, have stepped aside; if someone thinks Belgrade is a good place for something like that, we are happy to offer it to our Ukrainian and Russian friends," Vucic said.

He also recalled that talks were earlier held in Belgrade between the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) and the former administration of Afghanistan, and "no one knew where, or what happened.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.