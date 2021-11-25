Vucic Says Serbia, Russia Agreed 6-Month Gas Deal At $270 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 08:07 PM
BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Russia and Serbia have agreed to keep gas price at $270 per 1,000 cubic meters for another six months, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.
Serbia now receives gas at a price of $270 per 1,000 cubic meters, the contract expires at the end of the year.
"Serbia will receive gas for the next six months at $270 per 1,000 cubic meters," Vucic said, adding that this is a very good price.