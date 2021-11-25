UrduPoint.com

Vucic Says Serbia, Russia Agreed 6-Month Gas Deal At $270 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Russia and Serbia have agreed to keep gas price at $270 per 1,000 cubic meters for another six months, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi

Serbia now receives gas at a price of $270 per 1,000 cubic meters, the contract expires at the end of the year.

"Serbia will receive gas for the next six months at $270 per 1,000 cubic meters," Vucic said, adding that this is a very good price.

