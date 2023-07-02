Vucic Says Serbia Will Not Impose Sanctions Against Russia As Long As Possible

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) Serbia will not support Western sanctions against Russia as long as it can endure the pressure from foreign embassies, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday.

Vucic commented on the call by former Serbian ambassador to the European Union Dusko Lopandic to impose sanctions against Russia by saying that some politicians, who support sanctions, go to Western embassies twice a week to "eat pudding" and criticize Serbia's independent policies.

"Serbia will not impose sanctions against Russia as long as it can withstand.

So far we have held out for a year and a half, as you can see, contrary to the efforts of these pudding masters who explain to us what it looks like. I like our pitas (Serbian traditional pastry), never wanted to eat their dishes in Brussels, while these (politicians) like their pudding better than what our women cook," Vucic told Serbian broadcaster Prva.

Vucic added that only independent decision-making is in Serbia's national interest.