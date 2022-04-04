Vucic Says Serbia Will Strive to Preserve Friendly Relations With Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said after declaring victory in the presidential election that his country will strive to maintain friendly, partner relations with Russia.

"I can promise you that we will not be throwing out Dostoevsky at schools, or Tchaikovsky in opera. Serbia will try to maintain partnership and friendly relations with Russia," Vucic told his supporters after the Sunday vote, reiterating that Belgrade is neutral with regard to military alliances and that "this policy will continue."

He pointed out that although Serbia is on the European path and has good relations in the region, it "should not lose traditional friendly relations.

"

"The impact of the Ukrainian crisis on the election results was enormous. Serbia has shifted dramatically to the 'right'," Vucic said at his party headquarters.

Earlier, the Serbian president said after voting in the Sunday general election ended that he got around 60 percent of the votes, while his ruling Serbian Progressive Party got over 40 percent of voter support, which allows it to form a new government.