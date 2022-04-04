UrduPoint.com

Vucic Says Serbia Will Strive To Preserve Friendly Relations With Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Vucic Says Serbia Will Strive to Preserve Friendly Relations With Russia

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said after declaring victory in the presidential election that his country will strive to maintain friendly, partner relations with Russia.

"I can promise you that we will not be throwing out Dostoevsky at schools, or Tchaikovsky in opera. Serbia will try to maintain partnership and friendly relations with Russia," Vucic told his supporters after the Sunday vote, reiterating that Belgrade is neutral with regard to military alliances and that "this policy will continue."

He pointed out that although Serbia is on the European path and has good relations in the region, it "should not lose traditional friendly relations.

"

"The impact of the Ukrainian crisis on the election results was enormous. Serbia has shifted dramatically to the 'right'," Vucic said at his party headquarters.

Earlier, the Serbian president said after voting in the Sunday general election ended that he got around 60 percent of the votes, while his ruling Serbian Progressive Party got over 40 percent of voter support, which allows it to form a new government.

Related Topics

Election Russia Vote Belgrade Serbia Turkish Lira Sunday Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

16 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

18 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

18 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

1 day ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.