Vucic Says Serbia Would Like to Have Russian S-400 Missile System, Cannot Afford It Yet

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday that his country wished to have an S-400 air defense missile system in its armed forces, but could not afford to purchase it as of yet.

Vucic visited Batajnica Air Base near Belgrade earlier in the day, where the joint Russian-Serbian Slavic Shield 2019 military exercise is being held. He confirmed that Belgrade purchased one Russian Pantsir-S air defense system and emphasized Serbia's desire to obtain the S-400 as well.

"When people ask what we would like, we would like to afford to have the S-400 now.

But only if the Russians gift it to us, otherwise we cannot afford it. These are the systems that guarantee security for [Russian] people ... , for future generations, and if we would be able to afford it one day, we'll do it [purchase the S-400 system]," the Serbian leader said, as quoted by the country's Defense Ministry statement.

The Slavic Shield military drills are being held for the first time and consist of two stages. The first was held in September in Russia's Astrakhan Region, and the second will run through October 29 in Serbia.