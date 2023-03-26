UrduPoint.com

Vucic Says Talks On Ukraine's Accession To EU May Start In June Due To Military Failures

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Vucic Says Talks on Ukraine's Accession to EU May Start in June Due to Military Failures

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) The European Union will possibly start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the bloc in June since Kiev is likely to suffer defeat on the battlefield, with the talks expected to be supported by the United States, which seeks to create its own influence zone in Brussels, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday.

"The negotiations may start in June since Ukraine will almost certainly be unable to win militarily. I expect it (Ukraine) to receive a great impulse on its way to the bloc. I believe that a decision will be made to urgently start talks with a possibility of emergency accession to the EU, since there is a competition for NATO leadership and the Americans are trying to establish their own bloc inside the EU," Vucic told Serbian broadcaster Pink.

Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic states will constitute a special pro-US bloc, even though the entire EU has always been Washington's close ally, the Serbian president added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an application for Ukraine's accession to the EU on February 28, 2022, four days after Russia launched its special military operation there. On June 23, the EU heads of state approved candidate status for Ukraine. To start accession talks, the country needs to fulfill a number of conditions and carry out wide-ranging reforms.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Washington European Union Brussels Kiev Poland United States February May June Sunday

Recent Stories

Today’s challenges have roots in failed policies ..

Today’s challenges have roots in failed policies of Imran Khan: PM

2 hours ago
 President Alvi lauds BizNet’s pledge to train 1, ..

President Alvi lauds BizNet’s pledge to train 1,000 women as game developers

2 hours ago
 UAE Climate Change Minister confirms water securit ..

UAE Climate Change Minister confirms water security will be core part of COP28 a ..

2 hours ago
 DP World’s overseas logistics investments since ..

DP World’s overseas logistics investments since 2012 cross $10 billion mark

3 hours ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign rec ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign records AED247 million and 13,000 ..

4 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decision ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decisions worth AED 299 million

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.