BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) The European Union will possibly start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the bloc in June since Kiev is likely to suffer defeat on the battlefield, with the talks expected to be supported by the United States, which seeks to create its own influence zone in Brussels, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday.

"The negotiations may start in June since Ukraine will almost certainly be unable to win militarily. I expect it (Ukraine) to receive a great impulse on its way to the bloc. I believe that a decision will be made to urgently start talks with a possibility of emergency accession to the EU, since there is a competition for NATO leadership and the Americans are trying to establish their own bloc inside the EU," Vucic told Serbian broadcaster Pink.

Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic states will constitute a special pro-US bloc, even though the entire EU has always been Washington's close ally, the Serbian president added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an application for Ukraine's accession to the EU on February 28, 2022, four days after Russia launched its special military operation there. On June 23, the EU heads of state approved candidate status for Ukraine. To start accession talks, the country needs to fulfill a number of conditions and carry out wide-ranging reforms.