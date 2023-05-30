UrduPoint.com

Vucic Says To Convene Meeting With 5 Western States On May 30 Over Kosovo

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Vucic Says to Convene Meeting With 5 Western States on May 30 Over Kosovo

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday that he will convene a meeting with representatives of the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy on May 30 due to the aggravation of the situation in Kosovo.

Thousands of Serbs living in northern Kosovo have gathered in front of town halls to protest appointment of ethnic Albanian mayors. The NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) deployed soldiers near town halls of Zvecan, Leposavic and Zubin Potok. Kosovo security forces are deployed behind KFOR soldiers. Earlier in the day, KFOR called on both sides to refrain from actions that could escalate tensions.

"Meeting with five countries tomorrow morning here at 8:00 (local time, 6:00 GMT), I probably will not fly to Bratislava tomorrow, we will see if I go the day after tomorrow," Vucic said in an address to the citizens.

The president added that he intends to spend Monday evening and night with military personnel near the administrative line with Kosovo and Metohija.

Serbia will do everything possible to preserve peace in Kosovo, but will not allow the murder of its people, Vucic concluded.

Related Topics

Murder NATO Protest France Germany Bratislava Italy United Kingdom United States Albanian May From

Recent Stories

Dubai Taxi sector trips achieve remarkable growth ..

Dubai Taxi sector trips achieve remarkable growth rate in Q1 2023

6 minutes ago
 Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LG ..

Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LGBTQ Law

29 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada mosque designs

36 minutes ago
 PM calls President Erdogan, felicitates on re-elec ..

PM calls President Erdogan, felicitates on re-election

32 minutes ago
 Vucic Says Goal of Aggravation of Situation in Kos ..

Vucic Says Goal of Aggravation of Situation in Kosovo to Clash Serbia With NATO

32 minutes ago
 Biden Congratulates Erdogan on Reelection, Parties ..

Biden Congratulates Erdogan on Reelection, Parties Agree to Develop Cooperation ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.