Vucic Says to Convene Meeting With 5 Western States on May 30 Over Kosovo

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday that he will convene a meeting with representatives of the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy on May 30 due to the aggravation of the situation in Kosovo.

Thousands of Serbs living in northern Kosovo have gathered in front of town halls to protest appointment of ethnic Albanian mayors. The NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) deployed soldiers near town halls of Zvecan, Leposavic and Zubin Potok. Kosovo security forces are deployed behind KFOR soldiers. Earlier in the day, KFOR called on both sides to refrain from actions that could escalate tensions.

"Meeting with five countries tomorrow morning here at 8:00 (local time, 6:00 GMT), I probably will not fly to Bratislava tomorrow, we will see if I go the day after tomorrow," Vucic said in an address to the citizens.

The president added that he intends to spend Monday evening and night with military personnel near the administrative line with Kosovo and Metohija.

Serbia will do everything possible to preserve peace in Kosovo, but will not allow the murder of its people, Vucic concluded.