UrduPoint.com

Vucic Says To Discuss Tensions In Kosovo With Russian, Chinese Ambassadors On May 30

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Vucic Says to Discuss Tensions in Kosovo With Russian, Chinese Ambassadors on May 30

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday that he will meet with the ambassadors of Russia and China to discuss the aggravation of the situation in Kosovo.

Earlier in the day, Vucic said that he will convene a meeting with representatives of the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy on May 30.

"The president... will meet with the Russian Ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko on Tuesday, May 30 at 11:00 (local time, 09:00 GMT)," the statement said.

Vucic will also meet the Chinese ambassador.

"The president... will meet with Chinese Ambassador Chen Bo on Tuesday, May 30 at 12:00," the statement read.

Related Topics

Russia China France Germany Bo Italy United Kingdom United States May

Recent Stories

&#039;Road to COP28&#039; galvanises stakeholders ..

&#039;Road to COP28&#039; galvanises stakeholders in preparation for COP28

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Taxi sector trips achieve remarkable growth ..

Dubai Taxi sector trips achieve remarkable growth rate in Q1 2023

2 hours ago
 Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LG ..

Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LGBTQ Law

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada mosque designs

2 hours ago
 PM calls President Erdogan, felicitates on re-elec ..

PM calls President Erdogan, felicitates on re-election

2 hours ago
 Vucic Says Goal of Aggravation of Situation in Kos ..

Vucic Says Goal of Aggravation of Situation in Kosovo to Clash Serbia With NATO

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.