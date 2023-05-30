Vucic Says to Discuss Tensions in Kosovo With Russian, Chinese Ambassadors on May 30

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday that he will meet with the ambassadors of Russia and China to discuss the aggravation of the situation in Kosovo.

Earlier in the day, Vucic said that he will convene a meeting with representatives of the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy on May 30.

"The president... will meet with the Russian Ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko on Tuesday, May 30 at 11:00 (local time, 09:00 GMT)," the statement said.

Vucic will also meet the Chinese ambassador.

"The president... will meet with Chinese Ambassador Chen Bo on Tuesday, May 30 at 12:00," the statement read.