Vucic Says to Meet EU, US Special Envoys in Serbia to Discuss Kosovo Next Week

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday the he expects to hold a meeting with Miroslav Lajcak, the EU special representative for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, and US Deputy Assistant Secretary Gabriel Escobar on the situation in Kosovo next week.

"On Monday or on Tuesday, Lajcak and Escobar will arrive, after a meeting with them I will meet with Kosovo Serbs," Vucic told Serbian broadcaster tv Prva.