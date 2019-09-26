Vucic Says Will Discuss Developing Serbian-Russian Relations During Talks With Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic told Sputnik on Wednesday that during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later in the day he will address strengthening of Moscow-Belgrade relations.

"We will discuss all topics with our common interest of Serbia and Russia, we are great friends. We need to improve our relationship in all possible fields," Vucic said. "Also we have to discuss many concrete issues in developing our relations."

Vucic said that the topic of Russia's protective role in Kosovo will also be addressed at the meeting.

"We will express our gratitude to our Russian friends regarding their behavior and everything they do in Kosovo, protecting our territorial integrity," the president said.

Vucic praised the cooperation between Moscow and Belgrade, stressing that it needs to be intensified.

"There are no fields in which we have a bad cooperation but," Vucic said. "Always we need to tackle different issues and to do our best to improve that relationship and once again I'm looking forward to developing a great cooperation with Russia."

Vucic added that he looks forward to Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's visit to Serbia in October.