Vucic Tells Russian Ambassador Serbia Will Try to Maintain Peace, Stability in Region

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told Russian Ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko on Tuesday that Belgrade will try to maintain peace and stability in Kosovo and demands safety guarantees for Serbs in the region.

"I have informed ambassador Botsan-Kharchenko about the escalation of violence and gross discrimination of the Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija. Despite the flagrant violation of all the international agreements, Serbia will work on keeping peace and stability, demanding urgent measures that would guarantee security for the Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija, which is a requirement for any future dialog with representatives of the interim structures in Pristina," Vucic said on social media.