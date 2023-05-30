UrduPoint.com

Vucic Tells Russian Ambassador Serbia Will Try To Maintain Peace, Stability In Region

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Vucic Tells Russian Ambassador Serbia Will Try to Maintain Peace, Stability in Region

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told Russian Ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko on Tuesday that Belgrade will try to maintain peace and stability in Kosovo and demands safety guarantees for Serbs in the region.

"I have informed ambassador Botsan-Kharchenko about the escalation of violence and gross discrimination of the Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija. Despite the flagrant violation of all the international agreements, Serbia will work on keeping peace and stability, demanding urgent measures that would guarantee security for the Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija, which is a requirement for any future dialog with representatives of the interim structures in Pristina," Vucic said on social media.

Related Topics

Russia Social Media Pristina Belgrade Serbia Turkish Lira All

Recent Stories

Imran Khan issues defamation notice to Abdul Qadir ..

Imran Khan issues defamation notice to Abdul Qadir Patel

37 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces Gl ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces Global EV Market transformationa ..

47 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inspects progress of Maryam Islan ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inspects progress of Maryam Island, reinforcing Shurooq&#039;s ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in G20 Trade and Investment Worki ..

UAE participates in G20 Trade and Investment Working Group Meeting in India

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi hits six in last over to lead Nott ..

Shaheen Afridi hits six in last over to lead Nottinghamshire to victory

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.