UrduPoint.com

Vucic Tells US Envoy Agreements On Kosovo Must Be Respected

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Vucic Tells US Envoy Agreements on Kosovo Must Be Respected

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday told US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar that Belgrade's position on normalizing relations with Pristina remained unchanged, reiterating the need to fulfill all previously reached agreements and respect Serbian national interests.

Earlier in the day, Vucic and Escobar held a meeting during which they talked about the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina, as well as the formation of the Community of Serb Municipalities and the need to find compromise and sustainable solutions in an EU-mediated dialogue, according to Vucic's office.

"President Vucic reiterated Serbia's unchanged position on maintaining peace and stability in the region and resolving open issues between Belgrade and Pristina, with an emphasis on full application of previously signed agreements and respect for state and national interests," the Serbian Presidency said.

Escobar arrived in Serbia on Wednesday shortly after EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak, who earlier in the week held meetings with the Serbian president and representatives of parliamentary parties, including the opposition. The discussion was about the upcoming talks in North Macedonia, scheduled for March 18, between Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti, with the participation of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Lajcak.

On February 27, Borrell published the full text of the European proposal with clauses on mutual recognition of documents and state symbols and Belgrade's consent not to prevent Pristina from joining international organizations. According to Lajcak, EU and US leaders insist that Kosovar Albanian authorities form the Community of Serb Municipalities with autonomy rights, in accordance with the 2013 Brussels Agreement. According to US Ambassador to Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier, there is no better plan than the EU's proposal for a Serbia-Kosovo settlement, which Washington fully supports.

Vucic has repeatedly stated that his country has fulfilled its part of the Brussels Agreement, while Kosovo, whose independence Belgrade never recognized, only started to develop the charter of the Community, and then suspended the process.

On March 9, Vucic and Kurti confirmed their participation in the meeting under EU auspices, which will be held on March 18 in the city of Ohrid in North Macedonia. During the meeting, Kurti plans to discuss with the Serbian leader the program for the implementation of the European-US plan for a settlement in Kosovo and Metohija.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Washington Brussels Pristina Belgrade Independence Serbia Macedonia Albanian February March All From Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over th ..

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over the next few years

1 hour ago
 Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place i ..

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris Ahead of Key Vote in P ..

2 hours ago
 Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where ..

Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where International Law Allows - Pen ..

2 hours ago
 Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest st ..

Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest startups

2 hours ago
 German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Wor ..

German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Worth Over $46Mln

2 hours ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.