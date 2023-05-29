Vucic to Address Nation on Monday Evening Due to Tensions in Kosovo - Office

UrduPoint.com

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will address the citizens of the country in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the north of Kosovo and Metohija province later in the day, the office of the Serbian leader said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, director of the Clinical Hospital Center in the city of North Kosovska Mitrovica in northern Kosovo, Zlatan Elek, said that as a result of clashes between Serbs and the police of self-proclaimed Kosovo, as well as the NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) contingent, at least 50 citizens were injured, including two seriously injured.

"In connection with the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, the president... will address the public today, on May 29 at 20:00 (local time, 18:00 GMT)," the statement said.

