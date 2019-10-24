Vucic to Brief Putin on Kosovo Issue, Discuss Friendly Ties During December Trip - Dacic

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will brief Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the current state of dialogue between Belgrade and Kosovo during their meeting in December, with the sides also set to discuss traditionally friendly bilateral ties, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic told Sputnik in an interview

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will brief Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the current state of dialogue between Belgrade and Kosovo during their meeting in December , with the sides also set to discuss traditionally friendly bilateral ties, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic told Sputnik in an interview.

At the meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev last week, Vucic announced his plans to meet with Putin in the Russian resort city of Sochi on December 4.

"President Vucic [during the meeting] will inform Mr. Putin regarding our issues and dialogue with Pristina and current situation in the dialogue because of the unilateral acts that Pristina has been doing," Dacic said.

He noted that Pristina's actions only cause "incidents and insecurity" in the region, so the Kosovo issue would likely become one of the central topics of the talks.

Russia, in turn, is a strategic partner that supports Belgrade on the matter, "helping Serbia to defend our territorial integrity and national interests," the minister added.

"So this will be the main subjects � friendly relations, development of the bilateral relations and support of Russia when it comes to Kosovo," he pointed out.

Serbia remains Russia's main Balkan ally, with the two nations maintaining regular political contacts and cooperating in many areas, including the defense industry. Most recently, the Russian prime minister attended Belgrade last week on occasion of the 75th anniversary of its liberation from Nazi Germany by Soviet and Yugoslav soldiers.

Moscow is also among those nations that refuse to recognize Kosovo, which unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008 after years of conflict with Belgrade.

The EU-mediated dialogue between Belgrade and Kosovo, launched in 2013, is currently stalled. Serbs in Kosovo, who predominantly live in the north, meanwhile, continue facing real hardships, such as consistent destruction of their cultural and religious heritage as well as 100 percent duties on Serbian goods flowing to the region.