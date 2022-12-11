Vucic to Convene Security Council on Sunday as Pristina Threatens to Remove Barricades

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) Serbian President Alexandar Vucic called a national Security Council meeting on Sunday over Pristina's threats to forcefully remove barricades erected by Serbs in the north of Kosovo.

Earlier in the day, Kosovo's de facto leader Albin Kurti urged the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) to dismantle road barricades erected by local Serbs in the north of the breakaway region. He said that Pristina would be waiting for a response from KFOR mission command until the evening. If KFOR refuses to step in, Kosovo's own security forces will be ready to carry out this operation themselves, Kurti said.

Serbia's public broadcaster Radio Television of Serbia said that Vucic had called a Security Council meeting for 7 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT) over Kurti's threatening remarks that Kosovo's forces would attack the Serb population on the barricades.

Serbs in the northern part of Kosovo began setting up barricades on roads on Saturday in protest of the arrest of Dejan Pantic, former police officer who quit his post in mid-November and was arrested by the Kosovo authorities at the Jarinje border crossing on suspicion of "terrorism.

On Saturday evening, Vucic said in his address to the nation that Belgrade would send a formal request to the KFOR mission command for permission to deploy the Serbian military and police in Kosovo. He also showed photos of Kosovar soldiers in heavy equipment and with automatic weapons in the north of the region near the border with Serbia. Vucic recalled that, according to the agreements reached earlier, special police forces can only be deployed to the Serb-majority municipalities with the authorization of regional heads.

At night, the protesters set up tents to guard the road barricades. The Kosovar police, in turn, blocked the entry into the province for cars and pedestrians from central Serbia at the Jarinje checkpoint.

Leader of the Serb List political partly in Kosovo urged the residents to maintain peace and let the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) and KFOR vehicles pass through the road barricades.