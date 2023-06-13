Vucic to Meet With Western Ambassadors on Wednesday Amid Escalation in Kosovo - Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will meet with the ambassadors of the Quint countries (the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy) in Belgrade on Wednesday, the presidential administration said.

"The President... will meet with the representatives of the Quint countries and the head of the EU permanent delegation to Serbia at 9 a.m. (local time, 07:00 GMT) on Wednesday, June 14, 2023," the administration said.

On Tuesday, the Serbian government's chief for Kosovo and Metohija Affairs, Petar Petkovic, said that Vucic had discussed a new wave of escalation in the region with numerous international representatives.

Earlier in the day, officers of Kosovo special police units arrested a Serb, while increasing their presence in the northern part of Kosovo.

Kosovar Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla stated that the police had arrested Milun Milenkovic, a leader of the local Serb group that had allegedly been behind violence against police forces in late May.

On May 29, clashes erupted after Kosovo police forcefully installed new ethnic Albanian mayors in offices in several cities in the north following municipal elections in April. The polls were boycotted by the Serbian community but declared valid despite a turnout of just 3.5%. More than 50 Serbian protesters and at least 30 NATO peacekeeping troops were injured in the clashes. The protests continue, as of this Tuesday.