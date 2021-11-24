UrduPoint.com

Vucic To Seek Explanation From World Leaders On Pristina's Plans To Unite Albania, Kosovo

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 08:34 PM

Vucic to Seek Explanation From World Leaders on Pristina's Plans to Unite Albania, Kosovo

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday that he plans to write an official letter to world leaders seeking explanation to the recent statements from Pristina about unification of Albania and the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo.

"In the next few days, after my return from Sochi, I will write a letter to all heads of state and prime ministers, in which I will inform them and request a response, an explanation about how it is possible that prime minister of temporary bodies in Pristina Albin Kurti every time, in very clear and unequivocal terms, like he did three days ago, speaks not of someone's beliefs, but of his own desire to unite... Kosovo and Albania," Vucic said in a public address.

The Serbian leader stressed that so far no European authorities had responded to these statements.

He also noted that Belgrade was always ready for negotiations with Pristina and disagreed with the claims that Serbia was responsible "that there are no conversations."

In 2008, Kosovo, an autonomous province of Serbia whose population is predominantly Albanian, proclaimed its independence from Belgrade. It is still not recognized by many countries, including Serbia, China, Iran, Russia and Spain.

In 2013, Serbia and Kosovo signed an EU-mediated agreement to normalize relations. However, the dialogue has since come to a standstill. In 2020, the sides struck another deal on normalization, brokered by the United States.

The idea of "greater Albania," which would include Kosovo, has been recently promoted by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. The initiate was criticized by Russia, which called it a threat to regional stability.

