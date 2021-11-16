Vucic to Visit Moscow on November 24

Serbian President Alexander Vucic said on Tuesday that he is planning to visit Moscow on November 24, and his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected on the next day

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Serbian President Alexander Vucic said on Tuesday that he is planning to visit Moscow on November 24, and his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected on the next day.

"I am going to Moscow on November 24, meeting with Putin (is scheduled for) on November 25," Vucic told reporters.