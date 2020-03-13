UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vucic's Visit To Germany Canceled, Talks With Merkel To Be Held Via Video Link - Berlin

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 07:08 PM

Vucic's Visit to Germany Canceled, Talks With Merkel to Be Held Via Video Link - Berlin

A visit of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to Germany has been canceled, while his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be held via video link, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) A visit of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to Germany has been canceled, while his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be held via video link, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday.

"On Monday, March 16, at about 12:00 [11:00 GMT], the chancellor will hold talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. This was planned President Vucic's visit to Berlin. But now, as agreed by the parties, this will be held in the format of video conference, which will be held on Monday," Saibert said at a briefing.

The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide. More than 128,000 people have been infected with COVID-19, with over 4,700 having died and more than 69,000 recovered. Over 2,300 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Germany with six fatalities.

On Wednesday, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the COVID-19 outbreak can be characterized as a pandemic.

Related Topics

World China German Visit Died Germany Wuhan Berlin Angela Merkel March December Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FIA launches inquiry against Dr. Zafar Mirza over ..

33 minutes ago

Pak Army’s promotion board promotes 36 brigadier ..

44 minutes ago

Govt denies supplementary grant of over Rs 21b to ..

57 minutes ago

Greek organisers halt Olympic torch relay because ..

2 minutes ago

Italian dares to make French bread great again

3 minutes ago

Over 50 Medical Workers in Paris Diagnosed With CO ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.