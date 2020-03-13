A visit of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to Germany has been canceled, while his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be held via video link, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday

"On Monday, March 16, at about 12:00 [11:00 GMT], the chancellor will hold talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. This was planned President Vucic's visit to Berlin. But now, as agreed by the parties, this will be held in the format of video conference, which will be held on Monday," Saibert said at a briefing.

The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide. More than 128,000 people have been infected with COVID-19, with over 4,700 having died and more than 69,000 recovered. Over 2,300 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Germany with six fatalities.

On Wednesday, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the COVID-19 outbreak can be characterized as a pandemic.