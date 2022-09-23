Vucis Hopes Serbia Will Not Need to Impose Sanctions Against Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic expressed on Friday the hope that Serbia would not impose sanctions on Russia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic expressed on Friday the hope that Serbia would not impose sanctions on Russia.

"There have been no sanctions, and hopefully there will not be any," Vucic told reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly when asked about imposing anti-Russian sanctions by Serbia.

Vucic acknowledged that Serbia was under more pressure due to its policy toward Russia "but so far we have withstood everything."

Later in the day, Vucic is expected to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly.