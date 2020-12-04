Vulnerable Brits to Get Priority Over Health Workers as UK Rolls Out Vaccine - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Vulnerable people will be first in line when the United Kingdom starts vaccination next week, the business secretary said Friday, indicating that public health workers might not get a shot before Christmas.

"NHS staff and care home staff have done a fabulous job and really put themselves at risk in certain circumstances. But I know that what they will also want is that those who are most vulnerable get the vaccine first," Alok Sharma told LBC radio.

The National Health Service's staff were initially placed high on the priority list but the Health Service Journal has revealed that they will be passed over in the first wave of immunization with the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine, which begins next week.

The priority will now be given to senior citizens aged over 80 who are receiving treatment in hospitals for reasons unrelated to COVID-19. They will be followed by care home workers. NHS workers will be the next priority. The UK will only receive 800,000 doses by the end of the year.