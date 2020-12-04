UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vulnerable Brits To Get Priority Over Health Workers As UK Rolls Out Vaccine - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 10:49 PM

Vulnerable Brits to Get Priority Over Health Workers as UK Rolls Out Vaccine - Minister

Vulnerable people will be first in line when the United Kingdom starts vaccination next week, the business secretary said Friday, indicating that public health workers might not get a shot before Christmas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Vulnerable people will be first in line when the United Kingdom starts vaccination next week, the business secretary said Friday, indicating that public health workers might not get a shot before Christmas.

"NHS staff and care home staff have done a fabulous job and really put themselves at risk in certain circumstances. But I know that what they will also want is that those who are most vulnerable get the vaccine first," Alok Sharma told LBC radio.

The National Health Service's staff were initially placed high on the priority list but the Health Service Journal has revealed that they will be passed over in the first wave of immunization with the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine, which begins next week.

The priority will now be given to senior citizens aged over 80 who are receiving treatment in hospitals for reasons unrelated to COVID-19. They will be followed by care home workers. NHS workers will be the next priority. The UK will only receive 800,000 doses by the end of the year.

Related Topics

Business Christmas Job United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Baloch literature transferred from generations to ..

53 seconds ago

Qasim Suri visits PTV Quetta center

54 seconds ago

OSCE Takes Note of CSTO Proposal to Hold Broad Sec ..

58 seconds ago

EU's Accusations Against Russia of COVID-19 Disinf ..

9 minutes ago

ATC awards 25 year imprisonment to 12 terrorist

9 minutes ago

Russia's Inflation to Reach 4.6-4.8% in 2020 - Eco ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.