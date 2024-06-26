Open Menu

VW To Invest $5 Bn To Start Joint Venture With EV Maker Rivian

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 09:20 AM

VW to invest $5 bn to start joint venture with EV maker Rivian

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) German auto giant Volkswagen will invest $5 billion in US electric vehicle maker Rivian to create a joint venture expected to produce technology used by both automakers, the companies announced Tuesday.

The two firms will establish an equally controlled and owned joint venture "to create next-generation electrical architecture and best-in-class software technology," the companies said in a news release.

Shares of Rivian rose 8.6 percent on Tuesday and more than 40 percent in after-hours trading following the deal's announcement just after the end of the trading session.

Although praised for its technology, Rivian has been reporting losses and bleeding cash.

Under the transaction, VW will make an initial $1 billion investment in the US company in 2024 that will convert to Rivian common stock, to be followed by subsequent rounds in 2025 and 2026.

"Today's announcement is expected to create a robust capital roadmap to support our future growth," Rivian said in a presentation.

VW's investment will enable Rivian to fund investments to ramp up production at its Illinois factory and to advance a new plant in the state of Georgia, the company said.

Those two projects enable "a path to positive free cash flow and meaningful scale," Rivian said.

The venture will allow VW to employ Rivian's existing electrical architecture and software plan, accelerating the German company's efforts on software defined vehicles.

"Through our cooperation, we will bring the best solutions to our vehicles faster and at lower cost," said VW Chief Executive Oliver Blume.

"We are strengthening our technology profile and our competitiveness."

The two companies expect completion of the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2024 with expected regulatory approvals.

Related Topics

Technology German Company Vehicles Vehicle Georgia Best Volkswagen (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

42 minutes ago
 Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in ..

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict

11 hours ago
 Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in he ..

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave

12 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rul ..

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

12 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed

14 hours ago
 PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

16 hours ago
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

16 hours ago
 Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

17 hours ago
 Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

17 hours ago
 TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

19 hours ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

20 hours ago
 Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

21 hours ago

More Stories From World