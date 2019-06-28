UrduPoint.com
VW Trucks Division Traton Skids On Stock Market Launch

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 02:42 PM

Shares in Volkswagen's heavy trucks division Traton slid in their first minutes of trading in Frankfurt Friday, although the group was spared the abrupt tumbles that have met some IPOs this year

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Shares in Volkswagen's heavy trucks division Traton slid in their first minutes of trading in Frankfurt Friday, although the group was spared the abrupt tumbles that have met some IPOs this year.

Stock in the group, which is also listed in Swedish capital Stockholm, fell from the starting price of 27 Euros ($30.70) to 26.48 euros around 9:35 am (0735 GMT).

VW had already set the price tag for the 57.5 million shares on offer -- an 11.5-percent stake -- at the very bottom of the range it firstmooted weeks before, valuing the company at 13.5 billion euros.

The flotation should bring in around 1.5 billion euros.

