VW's Former CEO To Stand Trial Over "dieselgate": Court

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 06:50 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Volkswagen's former chief executive Martin Winterkorn will stand trial over the automobile giant's massive "dieselgate" scam, a court in Germany said Wednesday.

"The chamber has determined that there is sufficient suspicion, that is, an overwhelming possibility of conviction, of the accused Professor Doctor Winterkorn for professional and gang fraud," said the court in Brunswick in a statement.

