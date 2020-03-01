Vyshinksy Says Journalist Arrests in Turkey Reminiscent of RIA Ukraine Ordeal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Kirill Vyshinsky, the former head of the RIA Novosti Ukraine website and current executive director at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, said Sunday that arrests of four Sputnik journalists in Turkey reminded him of his own persecution in Ukraine.

Sputnik lost contact with three staffers in Ankara after they alerted police to nationalist raids on their homes on Saturday. Their families confirmed that they spent the night in police custody. Separately, a Sputnik Turkey chief editor was seized from the Istanbul office during a police search. All four were freed Sunday after Russia intervened.

"This is painfully familiar because the same tactic was used to persecute the RIA Novosti Ukraine website. The story was similar: searches followed by [my] arrest and charges... I think that international organizations must be alerted to this immediately or else it may get too far," Vyshinsky was quoted as saying on the Russian presidential council for human rights.

Vyshinsky was freed by Ukraine last September after spending over a year in police custody for allowing the website to post stories that criticized the Ukrainian government. He was handed over to Russia during a simultaneous release of prisoners.