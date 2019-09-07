Vyshinsky Expresses Special Gratitude to Russian Foreign Ministry and Lavrov

RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky told Sputnik on Saturday after landing in Moscow that he was especially thankful to the Russian diplomats and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in particular

"The actions of the foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation, which fought for me on all fronts, were probably the most visible," he said.

"Thank you so much. I have already said that probably the warmest moment in more than a year, it's my birthday on February 19 this year, when Sergey Viktorovich [Lavrov] on the air at a meeting with the head of the [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] OSCE [Thomas] Greminger when he answered a question about me, wished me happy birthday and said that I can feel comfortable and know that I will not be abandoned.

It meant a lot to me on my birthday," the journalist said.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason. The court extended Vyshinsky's pre-trial detention eight times.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the situation unprecedented, saying that Vyshinsky had been arrested for simply doing his job as a journalist.