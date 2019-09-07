UrduPoint.com
Vyshinsky Expresses Special Gratitude To Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 06:18 PM

RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky told Sputnik on Saturday after landing in Moscow that he was especially thankful to the Russian diplomats and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in particular

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky told Sputnik on Saturday after landing in Moscow that he was especially thankful to the Russian diplomats and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in particular.

"The actions of the foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation, which fought for me on all fronts, were probably the most visible," he said.

A historic large-scale simultaneous release of Russian and Ukrainian citizens happened earlier in the day.

"Thank you so much. I have already said that probably the warmest moment in more than a year, it's my birthday on February 19 this year, when Sergey Viktorovich [Lavrov] on the air at a meeting with the head of the [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] OSCE [Thomas] Greminger when he answered a question about me, wished me happy birthday and said that I can feel comfortable and know that I will not be abandoned.

It meant a lot to me on my birthday," the journalist said.

He also said that he did not feel guilty.

"I don't feel guilty because there is no my fault. And I'm sure the court will prove it. But if I'm not guilty, then who whatever calls me or has whatever attitude toward me, it does not matter for me. I have that internal feeling and I was released by court decision," Vyshinsky told reporters.

He also did not rule out the return to Ukraine.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason. The court extended Vyshinsky's pre-trial detention eight times.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the situation unprecedented, saying that Vyshinsky had been arrested for simply doing his job as a journalist.

