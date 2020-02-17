UrduPoint.com
Vyshinsky Joins Protests Demanding Release Of 2 Russian Sociologists In Libya

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 06:48 PM

Vyshinsky Joins Protests Demanding Release of 2 Russian Sociologists in Libya

Kirill Vyshinsky, the executive director of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, on Monday joined a protest near the Libyan Embassy in Moscow in support of two detained Russian sociologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Kirill Vyshinsky, the executive director of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, on Monday joined a protest near the Libyan Embassy in Moscow in support of two detained Russian sociologists.

In May, Maxim Shugalei and Samer Sueifan, a part of a sociological group organized by the Foundation for National Values Protection, were captured by the RADA Special Deterrence Forces, a police unit aligned with the Government of National Accord (GNA), for alleged attempts to influence the country's future elections.

"We, the event's participants, want to achieve the most important thing: to have the Russian citizens released. We understand perfectly well that they are detained illegally, without being charged. It is an absolutely outrageous situation that must be dealt with.

One of the ways to get our colleagues released is to bring maximum attention [to the issue]," Vyshinsky, who spent spent over a year in a Ukrainian jail on treason charges and for supporting the breakaway republics of Donbas, said.

The protests started on Thursday, and the foundation's president, Alexander Malkevich, was the first person to take their place in front of the embassy.

According to Malkevich, as part of a roadmap drawn out during the Berlin conference on Libya in January, the Libyan authorities should release all illegally detained individuals. He added that both UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and UN Special Representative in Libya Ghassan Salame had been requested to make GNA leader Fayez Sarraj honor the decisions made in Berlin.

