UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vyshinsky On UNESCO's Reply Over Sputnik Estonia: Free Speech In Europe No Longer A Value

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 02:30 AM

Vyshinsky on UNESCO's Reply Over Sputnik Estonia: Free Speech in Europe No Longer a Value

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) UNESCO's belated reply to a January letter appealing to protect Sputnik Estonia employees shows that freedom of speech in Europe is no longer considered a value worth fighting for, the Rossiya Segodnya news agency's executive director, Kirill Vyshinsky, has said.

On Friday, Rossiya Segodnya, the Moscow-based parent agency of Sputnik, received a reply to its January letter to UNESCO concerning the situation around Sputnik Estonia journalists, who had been forced to shut down their office in the Baltic country. The UN specialized agency said that it would continue defending the press' rights to obtain and distribute information.

In a comment to Sputnik, Vyshinsky said that this letter from Moez Chakchouk, UNESCO's assistant director-general for communication and information, "frankly surprised and, to some extent, even outraged us."

"The thing is that we did not expect any sharp reaction from UNESCO, because we are well aware of the ... nature of this organization and the diplomatic style of its representatives. But on the other hand, what we did not expect at all is to receive in reply vague words about the commitment to freedom of speech almost six months after our meeting and conversation at UNESCO," the journalist said.

According to Vyshinsky, the letter gives reasons to point to double standards applicable to journalists working for and cooperating with Russian media outlets.

"The letter that we received from UNESCO has become another confirmation that freedom of speech in Europe is no longer considered a value that one can fight for and defend with regard to all journalists, regardless of their media affiliation and a country of origin of the media," Vyshinsky added.

Sputnik Estonia staffers were forced to terminate their contracts starting January 1, after receiving threats of jail terms of up to five years from Estonian police. Estonian authorities cited the 2014 EU sanctions over Ukraine against Dmitry Kiselev, the Rossiya Segodnya director general, as a pretext for these actions.

In connection with the situation, Rossiya Segodnya has appealed to UNESCO and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, as well as reporters' rights groups. The OSCE representative on freedom of the media, Harlem Desir, in particular, urged Tallinn to "refrain from unnecessary limitations on the work of foreign media that can affect the free flow of information." Desir also stated that individual EU sanctions on Kiselev could not be extended to Sputnik Estonia journalists.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe Jail Tallinn Estonia January Media All From

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

3 hours ago

Customs Collectorates to Remain open for Extended ..

8 minutes ago

Mortar fire kills five Afghan children

10 minutes ago

NAB vehemently believes in zero corruption, 100 pe ..

10 minutes ago

MCF, Saylani sign MoU for rehabilitation of 42 wat ..

10 minutes ago

General debate on budget concludes in PA

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.