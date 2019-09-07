UrduPoint.com
Vyshinsky, Participants Of Release Deal Agreed By Russia, Ukraine Fly Out To Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 02:38 PM

Vyshinsky, Participants of Release Deal Agreed by Russia, Ukraine Fly Out to Moscow

RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, released by the Ukrainian court and participants of a simultaneous release of detainees agreed by Russia and Ukraine have flown out to Moscow from Borispol airport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, released by the Ukrainian court and participants of a simultaneous release of detainees agreed by Russia and Ukraine have flown out to Moscow from Borispol airport.

A court in Kiev decided to release Vyshinsky on personal recognizance. The journalist agreed to show up for court hearings when requested, inform the court about change of address or job and refrain from speaking to witnesses. The next hearing on his case is scheduled for September 16.

Russia and Ukraine began work on the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons in the end of the summer. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum that the issue would be settled in the near future.

On Friday, Ukrainian lawyer Valentin Rybin said on Facebook that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had pardoned people, whose simultaneous release was discussed by Kiev and Moscow. According to the lawyer, they were being brought to the agreed place for release.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason. The court extended Vyshinsky's pre-trial detention eight times.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the situation unprecedented, saying that Vyshinsky had been arrested for simply doing his job as a journalist.

