Vyshinsky Pleads Not Guilty To 'Absurd' Ukrainian Prosecution's Charges - Lawyer

Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:30 AM

Vyshinsky Pleads Not Guilty to 'Absurd' Ukrainian Prosecution's Charges - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, who has been held in Ukrainian custody for over a year, plead not guilty on Tuesday to "absurd" charges brought against him by Ukraine's prosecution, the journalist's lawyer told Sputnik.

"At today's meeting after the end of the indictment, Kirill did not admit his guilt and said that the accusations were absurd. Also during the meeting, Kirill asked for clarification on a number of incomprehensible points that were included in the indictment," lawyer Andrei Domansky said.

Domansky added that the court could not explain the points either because, according to him, it did not understand the charges itself.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting Ukraine's eastern breakaway republics and treason.

He faces up to 15 years in prison. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Vyshinsky's arrest is politically motivated and that the incident demonstrates an unprecedented and unacceptable policy of Ukrainian authorities targeting journalists doing their jobs.

Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, has also expressed his concern over Ukraine's actions toward Vyshinsky and called for the journalist's release. In turn, the organizations' secretary general, Thomas Greminger, has said that all member states should comply with international standards and avoid interfering in media's work.

