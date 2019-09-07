UrduPoint.com
Vyshinsky Praises OSCE Role In His Release

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 04:42 PM

RIA Novosti Ukraine portal's head Kirill Vyshinsky told reporters after landing in Moscow that he was thankful to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) for playing a part in his release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) RIA Novosti Ukraine portal's head Kirill Vyshinsky told reporters after landing in Moscow that he was thankful to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) for playing a part in his release.

"In prison you can't feel the action because you sit in the cell all the time and see only the tv and only some statements there," Vyshinsky said.

"I was getting regular updates on what's going on. I know the specific Names of specific people from the OSCE who have made an effort to do this, and so I feel grateful to those people, and I believe that the OSCE in this sense, in my particular case, as an organization, has played an important role," the journalist said.

A court in Kiev decided to release Vyshinsky on personal recognizance. The journalist agreed to show up for court hearings when requested, inform the court about change of address or job and refrain from speaking to witnesses. The next hearing on his case is scheduled for September 16.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason. The court extended Vyshinsky's pre-trial detention eight times.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the situation unprecedented, saying that Vyshinsky had been arrested for simply doing his job as a journalist.

